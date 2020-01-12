Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a New Year's gathering for business leaders in Tokyo on Jan. 7. The latest Kyodo poll showed 58.4 percent of voters are opposed the plan to dispatch a Maritime Self-Defense Force unit to the Middle East. | BLOOMBERG

Poll finds 58% of Japanese voters oppose MSDF dispatch to Middle East

Kyodo

A national opinion poll conducted by Kyodo News on Saturday and Sunday showed that a total of 58.4 percent of voters are opposed to the planned dispatch of a Maritime Self-Defense unit to the Middle East, while 34.4 percent supported the program.

The same poll also found 70.6 percent answered the government should review and revise its plan to build casino-centered resort complexes in the wake of financial scandals involving lawmakers who allegedly received funds from a Chinese firm in an alleged violation of a political fund law. Only 21.2 percent said the government should proceed with casino plans as they are.

Meanwhile 86.4 percent said they don’t believe Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has provided “sufficient explanation” on scandals involving a government-sponsored cherry blossom-viewing party.

The Cabinet approval rate stood at 49.3 percent, up 6.6 points from the previous survey in December. The disapproval rate meanwhile fell 6.3 points to 36.7 percent.

