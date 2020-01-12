Asia Pacific

South Korean leader reportedly seeks to punish top prosecutor over investigation into officials

Bloomberg

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to punish the country’s top prosecutor, who is heading an investigation into former and current government officials, for disobedience, local TV outlet Channel A reported, citing an unidentified government official.

Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl should be held “accountable for his wrongdoing,” the official said, according to Channel A. “We’re currently reviewing which law clauses can be applied to his case.”

Moon’s office declined to comment, while a phone call to the Justice Ministry was unanswered outside of office hours. An email sent to Yoon’s office outside work hours also went unanswered.

Yoon, a Moon appointee, is overseeing probes related to indicted former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. The Yonhap News Agency reported that his office sent prosecutors to a presidential committee overseeing national development Thursday afternoon to search for evidence relating to alleged election interference.

Yoon also sent investigators to Moon’s office Friday to request “crime-relevant materials” but the Blue House rejected, presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a text message.

Friction between Moon’s office and Yoon intensified after the Justice Ministry reassigned key prosecutors and Yoon lieutenants investigating scandals involving the president’s aides, just three months before a parliamentary election. The shakeup came days after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae took office, pledging to carry out Moon’s reforms and re-balance the “almighty” prosecutors’ power.

The reassignments were included in 32 appointments announced by the Ministry of Justice Wednesday. Three prosecutors recently named to senior posts under Yoon were on the list.

South Korea President’s Biggest Headache Is Prosecutor He Picked

Choo blamed Yoon for forcing her hand by not submitting a reorganization plan for his department that she said she requested. He “disobeyed my order to make reassignment proposals,” Choo said at a parliamentary session Thursday.

An image of Choo’s text messages captured by a local press camera late Thursday showed that she was asking her ministry to look up punishment law clauses because she wants to exercise her authority as the supervisor. She didn’t identify who she wants to punish.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon told Choo that it’s “regrettable Yoon declined the justice minister’s request to propose opinions” for the appointments. The minister should “make a right judgment call and come up with a needed step,” Lee’s office said in a statement Thursday.

The presidency a week ago criticized the decision by Seoul prosecutors to indict Cho on a dozen charges including bribery, saying the move raised doubts about the probe’s intentions. Cho was a close aide to Moon before his appointment and his resignation in October after just five weeks as minister set back the president’s push to overhaul the prosecution system.

Moon saw his support rate fall to an all-time low in the wake of the Cho scandal. His ruling Democratic Party faces parliamentary elections in April and any setback would weaken Moon’s hand as he serves out the final two years of his single, five-year term.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) and Vice President-elect William Lai celebrate their election victory Saturday outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei.
Taiwan vote signals growing divide with communist China
The landslide re-election of Taiwan's leader underscores the population's embrace of an identity distinct from China — a shift that the communist leaders of China refuse to accept. The contradic...
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen celebrates her re-election victory with supporters in Taipei on Saturday.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins re-election landslide in stinging result for China
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory on Saturday as voters delivered a stunning rebuke of Beijing's campaign to isolate the self-ruled island and handed its first female leader a s...
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen smiles as she casts her ballot at a polling station in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Saturday. The future of Taiwan's democracy is on the line as the self-ruled island's 19 million voters decide on whether to give independence-leaning Tsai a second term.
Tsai Ing-wen wins second term as Taiwan president after voters endorse her strong stance against ...
President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term in office, signaling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai defeated two challengers in Saturday's election — Han Kuo-yu of th...

, , ,