Toyota Motor Corp.'s GR Yaris is unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon trade show held at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture on Friday. Toyota President Akio Toyoda is at left. | KYODO

Business

800 custom, race cars displayed at event in Chiba Prefecture

Kyodo

Automakers and auto parts manufacturers from Japan and abroad displayed some 800 custom and race cars at an auto show near Tokyo on Saturday.

At the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 in at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, which opened to the public for a two-day run, Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the GR Yaris sport compact car, developed with its abundant motor sport experience such as participation in the World Rally Championship.

Along with Toyota, Honda Motor Co., Volvo Cars Japan and Mazda Motor Corp., a total of 438 automakers and auto parts manufacturers displayed their unique products.

Toyota, the largest Japanese automaker by sales volume, started accepting orders Friday for the GR Yaris’ four-wheel drive special model with a 1.6-liter turbo engine, to be made at a factory in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, where the company is headquartered.

“I’m pleased we’ve made all components of the sport-type vehicle by ourselves, unlike our 86 and Supra sport vehicle models” that were co-developed with another automaker, Toyota President Akio Toyoda told reporters.

Subaru Corp. unveiled a sportier version of the Levorg station wagon expected to be released in the second half of the year, while Nissan Motor Co. showcased limited editions of the GT-R and Fairlady Z sports cars.

The event also includes race car demonstration drives around the exhibition hall at the convention center, according to organizers.

The organizers expect the auto show, which opened to the media Friday, to attract more than 300,000 people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Financial Services Agency to limit leverage in cryptocurrency margin trading to twice the deposit...
The Financial Services Agency plans to introduce a rule limiting the leverage in cryptocurrency margin trading to twice the deposits of traders, it was learned Friday. The regulation, wh...
Nissan Motor Co.'s new President and CEO Makoto Uchida speaks at a news conference in Yokohama on Dec. 2. kyodo
Carlos Ghosn's escape proves to be a fresh headache for ailing Nissan
Out of Japan and free to speak to the media, a fugitive Carlos Ghosn is proving to be a fresh headache for his old firm Nissan Motor Co. as it struggles to rebuild its reputation. The tyc...
Image Not Available
Japanese retail giant Aeon appoints first new president in 23 years
Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has promoted Executive Vice President Akio Yoshida to president effective March 1, the first change in the post in 23 years. Yoshida, 59, will succeed Motoy...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota Motor Corp.'s GR Yaris is unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon trade show held at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture on Friday. Toyota President Akio Toyoda is at left. | KYODO Nissan Motor Co.'s special version GT-R is seen Friday at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The event is being held at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture this weekend. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,