ANA to use sea turtle-themed planes for all Narita-Honolulu flights

All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday that all flights on its route between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Honolulu will employ sea turtle-themed Airbus A380 aircraft from July 1.

Currently, two such specially designed A380 planes and a Boeing 777 jet link Narita and Honolulu. The major Japanese airline is set to receive the third sea turtle-themed A380 in the second half of April.

The three A380s will be used for the 14 weekly round-trip flights on the route. Sea turtles are known as sacred animals in Hawaii.

The two A380s currently in service are painted blue representing Hawaii’s sky and emerald green for its ocean, respectively. The third aircraft will be painted orange, showing the Hawaiian sunset.

The introduction of the third A380 is also intended to better meet robust demand for flight services on ANA’s route connecting Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Honolulu.