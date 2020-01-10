Asia Pacific

Furor after top Bollywood star Deepika Padukone attends New Delhi student demo

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI – One of Bollywood’s top stars has sparked a social media storm after showing solidarity with students who were attacked at an Indian university this week.

Indian film stars have traditionally shied away from politics, fearing their films could be boycotted or their safety threatened.

The industry also relies heavily on government support.

But Deepika Padukone, 34, the country’s top-earning female celebrity according to Forbes India, broke the mold when she attended a demonstration in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The protest came two days after masked attackers went on a rampage inside the campus of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 34 students and faculty members injured.

Police reportedly stood by and did nothing, while videos purportedly from the scene showed masked men swinging batons as students screamed in terror. No one has been arrested in connection with the violence.

The incident has been blamed on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The group denied involvement.

Padukone’s appearance led to calls — including from BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga — for her upcoming film “Chhapaak” to be boycotted, while others accused her of a publicity stunt ahead of its release Friday.

“It is said Bollywood doesn’t take a stand,” Advaita Kala, a screenwriter and commentator, said on Twitter.

“@deepikapadukone has decided to take a stand with the Leftist students at JNU. She shd be informed that ABVP students have also been injured. Rather than a partisan approach, wish she’d used her celebrity to build a bridge between students,” Kala added.

But others jumped to her defense, calling for people to go and see her movie in solidarity, leading to a battle of hashtags including “#ISupportDeepika” and “#boycottChapaak.”

“The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone,” tweeted Anurag Kashyap, a leading Bollywood director.

“Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest,” Kashyap added.

“We are proud to see so many voices from the film industry take the lead. More power to you @deepikapadukone. Bravo!! #ISupportDeepika,” the youth wing of the main opposition Congress party tweeted.

The violence at JNU is the latest in a series of clashes that have killed at least two dozen people amid protests over a controversial new citizenship law Modi’s government passed in December.

It speeds up citizenship claims from persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, stoking fears that Modi wants to marginalize India’s Islamic minority, which he denies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A huge pile of wood chips burns at a mill in Eden, Australia, Thursday as HMAS Adelaide stands by ready to assist as wildfires burn nearby. Wildfires have destroyed 2,000 homes and continue to burn, threatening to flare up again as temperatures rise.
240,000 Australians urged to evacuate as deadly fires threaten to grow, scorch area size of South...
Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday as soaring temperatures and erratic winds were expected to fan deadly bushfires across the east c...
Hong Kong students visit the campaign headquarters for the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei on Thursday. Several dozen students from Hong Kong took the opportunity this week to visit Taiwan to observe its democracy up close. The students visited party campaign headquarters and attended rallies as part of their study tour of the Jan. 11 presidential election.
Hong Kong students get close-up look at Taiwan democracy
For 20-year-old Olivia Tam, a journalism student at Hong Kong Baptist University, Taiwan in the run-up to its presidential election seems a world apart from her hometown. As part of an eight-day...
The sister of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital on Dec. 6 after she was set on fire by a gang of men who included her alleged rapists, is consoled as she mourns her sisters' death outside a house in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Dec. 7.
One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes in India in 2018: government data
One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to government data released on Thursday, underlining its dismal reputation as one of the worst places in the world ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Deepika Padukone | AFP-JIJI

, , ,