National / Politics

Japanese delegation of 1,000 people to visit South Korea

JIJI

Japan will send a delegation of about 1,000 people to South Korea later this year, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday.

He unveiled the plans during talks in Tokyo with Kang Chang-il, head of a group of South Korean lawmakers promoting ties with Japan, according to a member of the group’s Japanese counterpart who was present at the meeting.

Nikai said he will lead the delegation, which will visit South Korea sometime after the end of the upcoming session of the Diet. The session is set to start Jan. 20 and end June 17.

The Japanese and South Korean lawmakers agreed to work on improving bilateral relations, which have been strained over history and trade.

No in-depth discussions took place between them over South Korean wartime laborers, the most contentious of the issues that the two countries face.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tourists fill a street in the Asakusa district of Tokyo in April. The number of foreign visitors to the nation reached a record high in 2019, despite a sharp fall in tourists from South Korea.
Foreign visitors to Japan set record in 2019, but South Korea tensions put 40 million goal in doubt
The number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 31.88 million in 2019, but the growth was limited by a sharp fall in tourists from South Korea amid deteriorating bilateral ties,...
Ethiopian marathon runner Feyisa Lilesa crosses his arms above his head at the finish line during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 21, 2016.
IOC issues guidelines on banned political expression at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The International Olympic Committee released guidelines Thursday pertaining to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, in order to avoid political protests at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The IOC notified a...
A woman interviews foreign nationals attending a disaster drill in December at Gifu University organized by the city's multilingual disaster support center.
Most local governments in Japan have or are planning multilingual disaster info services
A large majority of major Japanese cities recognize the need to provide multilingual information and aid to the growing number of foreign residents and tourists should a natural disaster occur, a K...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshihiro Nikai | KYODO

, , ,