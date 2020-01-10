Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. | AP

Business / Financial Markets

Stocks rise as China confirms trade deal signing next week

AP

NEW YORK – U.S stocks climbed in midday trading on Thursday as investors cheered confirmation from China that its top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal.

The “Phase 1” accord is the opening step on a possible path toward a broader agreement between the nations. President Donald Trump has said he will travel to Beijing after the initial signing to start the second stage of talks.

Every major index is on track for a record as Wall Street distances itself from a bout of anxiety over the last week because of tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Both nations appear to be standing down in order to avoid armed conflict.

Technology stocks led the gains in the early going. Apple rose 2.2 percent and Nvidia climbed 1.4 percent. The sector is particularly reliant on trade because extensive sales and supply chains in China.

Banks and other financial companies also rose as bond yields edged higher. Citigroup rose 1 percent and Capitol One gained 1.3 percent. Higher bond yields allow financial institutions to charge more lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.89 percent from 1.87 percent.

Utilities and real estate companies lagged the market as investors took a more bullish stance. Energy stocks fell as crude oil prices declined.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.7 percent as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 234 points, or 0.8 percent, to 28,978. The Nasdaq rose 0.9 percent. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.4 percent.

OVERSEAS: Asian markets made solid gains as the trade deal between the U.S. and China progresses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.3 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.7 percent.

European markets also rose.

MESSY ROOM: Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 18.6 percent after withdrawing its annual profit guidance. The housewares retailer made the decision following a disappointing third quarter where both earnings and revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.

RETAIL ROUT: Kohl’s fell 9.2 percent and J.C. Penney shed 7.9 percent after reporting sales declines during the holiday season. The weak results underscore the continued challenges ahead from online rivals.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Twitter branding is displayed Sunday ahead of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Twitter has announced it will test new ways to limit online abuse by offering users control over who can reply to tweets.
Twitter to test ways to limit online abuse, offering users control over who can reply to tweets
Twitter has announced it will test new ways to limit online abuse by offering users control over who can reply to tweets. "We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on T...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Thursday at the White House in Washington. Trump's administration announced sweeping changes to an environmental law that would speed up construction of highways, airports and pipelines. Under the National Environmental Policy Act, signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1970, all major infrastructure projects must be subject to environmental impact assessment.
Trump aims major rollback of landmark U.S. environmental law to allow big projects to proceed wit...
The Trump administration on Thursday proposed greatly narrowing the use of one of the country"s landmark environmental laws, calling for changes that could allow projects ranging from oil pipelines...
A protester holds a placard reading "36 days of strike, we are not letting go" flanked by another holding a burning flare during a demonstration in Paris Thursday on the 36th day of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the French government's pensions overhaul.
French unions take to streets in make-or-break pension protest
French trade unions disrupted rail services, cut power output and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. | AP

, , , , ,