A currency trader takes a rest at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. | AP

Business / Financial Markets

Tokyo stocks bounce back as Iran-U.S. tensions subside

Kyodo

Tokyo stocks recovered Thursday with the benchmark Nikkei index jumping over 530 points, or 2.3 percent, as investor concern eased regarding a further escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The 225-issue Nikkei average ended up 535.11 points, or 2.31 percent, from Wednesday at 23,739.87, its highest close since Dec. 27. The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.65 points, or 1.63 percent, higher at 1,729.05.

Easing concern about the situation in the Middle East prompted investors to unload safe-haven assets including the yen, which had appreciated to a three-month high against the U.S. dollar following Iran’s attacks on bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
World Bank cuts 2020 global growth forecast amid U.S.-China trade war, but keeps Japan's growth e...
The World Bank on Wednesday forecast global economic growth for this year at 2.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from its estimate last June, citing weaker-than-expected trade and manufacturi...
An employee holds a tablet playing a video about Alexa's gas payment feature, in the Amazon.com Inc. booth at the CES tech show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
At tech show CES, you can talk to gas pumps and sense plant well-being
A connected world means paying for gas with your voice, and sensing when a plant needs water. The annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas runs through Friday, and offers a forum for...
Japan-run language school that saw stock surge 1,093% last year eyes expansion into leadership tr...
A Japan-run language school that saw its stock soar almost 12-fold last year is planning to expand into new business areas as its chief executive officer tries to keep the rally alive. Ra...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A currency trader takes a rest at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. | AP

, , , , ,