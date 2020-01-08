Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyers' offices after he was released from a detention center after posting bail in Tokyo last March. | AFP-JIJI

National / Crime & Legal

Japanese media denied access to Ghosn news conference

JIJI

BEIRUT – Most Japanese media organizations have been denied access to fugitive automotive executive Carlos Ghosn’s news conference, set to be held in Beirut later Wednesday.

More than 100 reporters from nearly 50 news organizations have been invited to the closely watched event, but most are from the French and Lebanese media as Ghosn has citizenship of the two countries.

The news conference will mark the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman’s first public appearance since he escaped Japan late last month, in violation of his bail terms. He has been indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

The apparent exclusion of Japanese journalists suggests that Ghosn does not want to face tough questions from them, observers said.

His press agent said Tuesday that the upcoming news conference is being arranged as a limited meeting between Ghosn and journalists who have been building relationships with him.

RELATED STORIES

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Nissan Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House last April.
Ghosn nearly crossed paths with Japan's Abe as he fled
Fallen auto executive Carlos Ghosn almost bumped into Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an upscale Tokyo hotel as he set out on a daring escape from a looming trial for financial misconduct, according t...
Image Not Available
Fukuoka mom and boyfriend found guilty of tying up daughter and forcing her to take cold bath
A mother and her boyfriend were found guilty Wednesday of forcing the woman's 8-year-old daughter into a cold bath on multiple occasions by binding her wrists and ankles. The Fukuoka Dist...
Okinawa Prefectural Government officials walk on Wednesday to a farm in Uruma, Okinawa, where a swine fever infection has been confirmed.
Swine fever confirmed in Okinawa for first time in 33 years
The agriculture ministry said Wednesday a classical swine fever infection has been confirmed at a pig farm in the prefecture of Okinawa for the first time since the autumn of 1986. The Ok...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyers' offices after he was released from a detention center after posting bail in Tokyo last March. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,