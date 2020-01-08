World

Iranian earthquake near nuclear plant causes no casualties, report says

Bloomberg

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – An magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck two towns in southern Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant Wednesday but didn’t cause any casualties, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Rescue teams were present on the site, the head of the provincial emergency department, Jahangir Dehqani, told IRNA.

Iran’s first nuclear plant, which was built by Russia, can survive an earthquake of a magnitude of up to 9, according to a report by the Center for Energy and Security Studies in Moscow

