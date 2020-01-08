Reporters and a private security guard stand outside the parking entrance of a house said to belong to former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in a wealthy neighborhood of Beirut Tuesday. Ghosn will give a hotly awaited press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday, his spokesman said, offering clarity on his recent flight from Japan. | AFP-JIJI

National / Crime & Legal

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's legal team accuses carmaker of 'perversion of truth'

Reuters

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.’s claim that it conducted “a robust, thorough internal investigation” into its former chief, Carlos Ghosn, is a “gross perversion of the truth,” his legal defense team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The facts demonstrate that investigation was never about finding the truth; it was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan,” the statement said.

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of “backstabbing” and “conspiracy” by Nissan executives who wanted to derail his efforts to merge the two automakers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape but says flight was 'only choice...
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, said Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious escape from Japan, adding that it was the "only choice possible." Speaking after Japanes...
This handout picture provided by the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) on Tuesday shows Iranian lawmakers raising their hands to vote during a parliamentary session in Tehran. Iran said Sunday it is no longer abiding by uranium enrichment limitations under the 2015 agreement.
'Strongly concerned' Japan urges Iran to abide by nuclear deal
Japan urged Iran on Tuesday to stick to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, expressing its strong concern over Tehran's recent decision not to adhere to its limits. "Iran's latest ann...
The City of Chiba decided Tuesday not to bid to host a casino resort to be constructed under a newly enacted gambling law.
Chiba backs out of the bidding for one of Japan's first casinos
The city of Chiba said Tuesday that it will not seek to host a casino resort, citing its priority on reconstruction following natural disasters. The central government plans to open casino resor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reporters and a private security guard stand outside the parking entrance of a house said to belong to former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in a wealthy neighborhood of Beirut Tuesday. Ghosn will give a hotly awaited press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday, his spokesman said, offering clarity on his recent flight from Japan. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,