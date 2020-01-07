Panasonic Corp. presents its Technics AZ70 earbuds during a news conference at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Panasonic unveils new wireless headphones and OLED TV

Kyodo

LAS VEGAS – Panasonic Corp. on Monday unveiled a slew of new products including wireless headphones, gaming speakers and an OLED TV at a press preview ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

One of the new wireless headphones, presented under the Japanese consumer electronics’ brand Technics, is equipped with better noise canceling capabilities with six hours of battery life when fully charged.

Panasonic also introduced its new flagship OLED TV and new gaming speakers with multiple game modes for sounds that will help create an immersive experience.

At the event, LG Electronics Inc. also took the wraps off its new OLED TVs, where the picture is formed by a thin, bendable layer of organic light-emitting diodes.

The South Korean company also introduced new smart home appliances, including its R9 robot vacuum cleaner that can learn from mistakes such as getting stuck in gaps as well as a washer with artificial intelligence capabilities that can detect the best laundry cycle.

