U.S. military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': official letter

The U.S. military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for “movement out of Iraq,” a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government to oust foreign troops.

The head of the U.S. military’s Task Force Iraq, Brig. Gen. William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said forces from the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.

“In order to conduct this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner,” said the letter, dated Monday.

As the letter was signed by a U.S. official, it was not immediately clear whether it applied to forces from the 76 countries that make up the international coalition.

A U.S. defense official and an Iraqi defense official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.

It said helicopters would be traveling in and around the Green Zone as part of the preparations.

AFP could hear helicopters flying low over Baghdad throughout the night on Monday.

Some 5,200 U.S. soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

They make up the bulk of the broader coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat the jihadis.

On Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted in favor of rescinding that invitation and ousting all foreign troops.

It came in reaction to a U.S. precision drone strike on Baghdad that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi met with the U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller, telling him it was “necessary to work together to withdraw foreign forces from Iraq.”