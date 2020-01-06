A car leaves the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Jan. 2. | BLOOMBERG

Ghosn's daughter indicated he would escape from Japan, friend claims

Kyodo

BEIRUT – A daughter of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn indicated her father would escape from Japan a few months before he jumped bail and fled for Lebanon, according to a friend of hers.

Ghosn has denied any involvement by his family in the plot. But the friend quoted one of his daughters as saying that “freedom is coming soon for my father.”

The friend claimed to talk about it with the daughter when they met in Tokyo two or three months ago. Some media have reported that Ghosn, who arrived in Lebanon late last month, had prepared for his getaway for three months.

During their discussion, the friend disagreed with the daughter’s view, saying Ghosn’s trial would take a long time. But the daughter repeatedly said he would be free soon, without elaborating, according to the friend.

Ghosn is accused of underreporting his pay for years and misappropriating Nissan funds, charges that he denies. He was not allowed to leave Japan under the conditions of his bail.

