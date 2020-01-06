National / Crime & Legal

Former TV reporter appeals ruling in Japan #MeToo case

A former television reporter is appealing a civil court ruling that ordered ing im to pay damages to Japanese #MeToo symbol Shiori Ito in a high-profile rape case.

Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief for TBS TV and a biographer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has denied Ito’s allegation that he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent at a Tokyo hotel in 2015 while she was in a state of intoxication and unconscious.

The Tokyo District Court last month ordered Yamaguchi, 53, to pay ¥3.3 million in damages to the 30-year-old Ito, who is also a journalist.

The court rejected a counter lawsuit filed by Yamaguchi seeking ¥130 million in compensation from Ito. He claimed his social reputation has been damaged by her remarks.

Ito filed a criminal complaint with police, but prosecutors dropped the case in 2016.

She later filed a complaint with the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, but it judged in 2017 that the prosecutors’ decision was appropriate.

Shiori Ito speaks at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Dec. 19. | KYODO

