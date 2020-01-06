A supporter of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wears the words "powerful revenge" on her hand, ahead of the leader's televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut Sunday following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The placard in her other hand depicts Soleimaini and Iraq's Popular Mobilization forces commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the strike. Arabic on placard reads: "On the road to Jerusalem." | AP

World

Hezbollah leader says he warned Qassem Soleimani of U.S. assassination threat

Reuters

BEIRUT – Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday he had warned Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani of the risk of assassination and met him in the Lebanese capital Beirut on New Year’s Day before he was killed in a U.S. attack in Baghdad.

Nasrallah, in a speech commemorating Soleimani, said he had told Iran’s pre-eminent military commander some time ago of concern for his life. Soleimani was killed on Friday in a targeted U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

“I told him … there is great focus on you in the American media, press and magazines and they’re printing your pictures on the front page as ‘the irreplaceable general,’ this is media and political priming for your assassination,” Nasrallah said.

“Of course he laughed and told me, I hope so, pray for me.”

Founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, Hezbollah is a critical part of an Iranian-backed regional military alliance, which Soleimani was instrumental in expanding as leader of the Quds Force.

Nasrallah said Soleimani had visited him in Beirut on Jan. 1. “He just said ‘I’ve come to say hello and have a chat,’ and I told him this was a beautiful start to the Gregorian new year,” Nasrallah said.

The 62-year-old major general was regarded as the second-most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi (center, down) and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbusi (center, up) attend a parliamentary session regarding the ouster of U.S. troops in Baghdad Sunday. Pressure against the U.S. in Iraq ramped up, as rockets hit near the American Embassy and parliament demanded the ouster of thousands of U.S. troops over the killing of a top Iranian general.
Iraq's legislature calls for expulsion of U.S. troops
Iraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of U.S. forces from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general, raising the prospect of a troop withdrawal tha...
People march in solidarity from Foley Square over the Brooklyn Bridge, concluding their rally against anti-Semitism at Cadman Plaza, Sunday in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Throngs stage solidarity march on Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism, acts of hate
Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge in a solidarity march Sunday against anti-Semitism and all acts of hate. The "No Hate, No Fear" ma...
A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines that is part of a quick reaction force, carries a sand bag during the reinforcement of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad Saturday.
At least two rockets hit near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: witnesses
Two rockets hit near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, hours after the ambassador was summoned over a U.S. strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders. Sunda...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A supporter of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wears the words "powerful revenge" on her hand, ahead of the leader's televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut Sunday following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The placard in her other hand depicts Soleimaini and Iraq's Popular Mobilization forces commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the strike. Arabic on placard reads: "On the road to Jerusalem." | AP

, , , , , , ,