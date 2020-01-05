Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person who turned 117 on Thursday, is the center of attention at a party to mark the event held Sunday at the nursing home where she lives in the city of Fukuoka. | KYODO

National

Japanese woman in Fukuoka Prefecture celebrates 117th year with party at nursing home

Reuters

Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka.

Tanaka on Sunday marked her birthday with a party along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co. showed.

Tanaka, whose birthday was Thursday, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want some more.”

Last year Tanaka was confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years and 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

Tanaka’s record age is symbolic of Japan’s fast-aging population, which, coupled with its falling birthrate, is raising concerns about labor shortages and prospects for future economic growth.

The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9 percent last year to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, according to the welfare ministry.

Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The couple had four children and adopted a fifth.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Carlos Ghosn is driven away from his lawyer's office in Tokyo in March.
Japan's justice chief, prosecutors indignant in wake of Ghosn escape
Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon is "unjustifiable" and likely involved "illegal methods," Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday in her first official public comments on the case. The ...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.
Abe administration starts informal study on imperial succession amid ruling-party split over wome...
The government has begun an informal study on ways to ensure stable imperial succession in light of the dearth of male heirs in the imperial family by conducting hearings with experts behind the...
Yukio Edano
Japan opposition chief seeks debate on planned SDF deployment to Middle East
Yukio Edano, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has called for an active debate on the government's plan to dispatch Self-Defense Forces troops to the Middle E...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person who turned 117 on Thursday, is the center of attention at a party to mark the event held Sunday at the nursing home where she lives in the city of Fukuoka. | KYODO

, , , ,