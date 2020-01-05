Japanese woman in Fukuoka Prefecture celebrates 117th year with party at nursing home

Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in the city of Fukuoka.

Tanaka on Sunday marked her birthday with a party along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co. showed.

Tanaka, whose birthday was Thursday, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want some more.”

Last year Tanaka was confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years and 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

Tanaka’s record age is symbolic of Japan’s fast-aging population, which, coupled with its falling birthrate, is raising concerns about labor shortages and prospects for future economic growth.

The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9 percent last year to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, according to the welfare ministry.

Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The couple had four children and adopted a fifth.