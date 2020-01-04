World

Alaska's Shisaldin volcano, largest in Aleutians, briefly erupts

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands erupted Friday and sent up an ash cloud, prompting a warning for planes.

Shishaldin volcano shot ash to more than 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) and possibly 24,000 feet (7,315 meters), the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

The volcano is 679 miles (1,093 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage near the center of Unimak Island, the largest in the Aleutians and home to False Pass, a village of 40 people on the island’s east side.

David Fee, coordinating scientist for the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Geophysical Institute, said the ash cloud was not a threat to the village.

The cloud drifted southeast over the ocean.

The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 10 miles (16 kilometers) in diameter at its base. It rises to 9,373 feet (2,857 meters) and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

Several pilots and satellite imagery saw the cloud after the eruption at 11:38 a.m., the observatory said.

The National Weather Service issued an ash cloud warning for aircraft to 24,000 feet (7,315 meters).

Shishaldin is at a heightened level of seismic unrest, and explosions could occur with little warning, the observatory said. The volcano is monitored with seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, a web camera and distant infrasound and lightning networks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Dec. 18
Four generations of British rulers mark new decade with rare portrait
Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George to mark the start of the new...
Gerald Ford and Neo at the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Florida
In a rare rescue, Florida veterinarians revive a dog whose heart stopped
A Florida man was hoping for a Christmas miracle when his dog was attacked by another animal, and a team of veterinarians provided it. The heart of Gerald Ford's 1-year-old French bulldog Neo st...
Qassem Soleimani
In major escalation, U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani
The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran's proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens ...

,