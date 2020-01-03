Renovated Shibuya metro station with M-shaped roof begins service

Tokyo’s oldest subway line got a brand-new station Friday in Shibuya, a popular tourist and nightlife hub that is rapidly transforming ahead of the Olympics this summer.

The Ginza Line’s new Shibuya Station has twice as much platform space as before at 12 meters across, compared with some 6 meters for the defunct one, and a wavy roof shaped like the letter M that is likely to become a new icon of the district.

Moved a short distance from where it was before, the new station is expected to make it easier for passengers to transfer to and from the capital’s busy Yamanote loop line of East Japan Railway Co. and other train services.

“The old station had challenges, including narrow entrance gates and platforms. We hope the new one will be loved as a safe and convenient station,” Tokyo Metro Co. President Akiyoshi Yamamura said at an opening ceremony as the first train departed the platform after 5 a.m. bound for Asakusa.

“We’ll continue working on installing platform doors and restrooms at the new station to make it safe and convenient for users,” he said.

Tokyo Metro, which began the relocation work in February 2009, plans to equip the new station with elevators and platform safety gates in time for the Olympics and Paralympics.

“It’s good that it has become convenient to make transfers for other lines. The roof is stylish and foreigners will also probably like it,” said Chiaki Kashihara, 25, who uses the metro to go to work.

“The platform is wider than I expected,” a 19-year-old male university student from Yokohama said as he was busy taking pictures of the new station.

The old station, which opened in December 1938, had two platforms on the third floor of the Tokyu Department Store Co. building. It now has one platform, about 130 meters away from the old location.

In fiscal 2018, the station had some 220,000 users a day on average.

For the reopening, services on the Ginza Line were partially suspended for six days through Thursday. The operator said the suspension affected about 1.6 million passengers.

The Shibuya district has undergone large-scale redevelopment in recent years ahead of the Summer Games, with a number of major new buildings erected.

A number of massive projects have been unveiled in recent months in the district, including towering skyscrapers like Shibuya Scramble Square, Shibuya Fukuras and Shibuya Parco, and an underground plaza connected to the station’s east exit. The developments are part of an ongoing effort by Tokyu Corp., JR East and Tokyo Metro to revitalize and modernize the popular district by 2027.