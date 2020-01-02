Business

Bird flu found on turkey farms in Poland, Europe's largest poultry producer

Reuters

WARSAW – Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media reported that the outbreak could require up to 40,000 birds to be slaughtered.

Poland, Europe’s largest poultry producer, according to data from Eurostat, has not had an outbreak of bird flu since 2017.

Andrzej Danielak, president of Polish Association of Breeders and Poultry Producers, said that three farms might be affected, with up to 350,000 birds at risk in a three kilometer radius.

“Veterinary services are implementing virus eradication procedures in this situation,” local authorities in Lubartowski county said in a press release issued on Tuesday, adding that the virus was a subtype of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu that can also threaten people

The authorities said crisis meetings had been held, while footage from private broadcaster Polsat showed police cars blocking a road in the area.

