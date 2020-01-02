People run into the Atlantic during the Polar Bear plunge at Coney Island in New York City on Wednesday. | REUTERS

'Polar bears' take chilly New year's plunge for charity

AP

NEW YORK – 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.

Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved temperatures of 40 degrees (4 Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

