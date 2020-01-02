Signage is seen at the entrance to a branch of Lloyd's bank in the City of London financial district in London in 2017. | REUTERS

Business

U.K.'s Lloyds Banking Group reports disruption to online services

Reuters

LONDON – Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group suffered an outage on Wednesday that left customers of its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland operations unable to access their accounts online.

Disruption to online services is a periodic problem for Britain’s banks, and last month regulators told lenders that they needed to boost their ability to resolve problems swiftly.

Customers of Lloyds Banking Group said on social media that they were unable to use the bank’s mobile apps or websites to access their accounts on the first day of 2020, a public holiday in Britain when bank branches are shut.

“We know our customers are having issues with internet and/or mobile banking. We’re sorry about this and we’re working to have it back to normal soon,” the group said in a statement.

The problem has been going on for several hours and a spokeswoman said she did not have any information on how soon it would be fixed or how many account holders were affected.

Customers of TSB, a lender owned by Spain’s Sabadell , suffered weeks of disruption in 2018 due to an IT failure that drew criticism from parliament and regulators and ultimately forced its chief executive, Paul Pester, to resign.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A young man eats churros packaged in a thin paper bag, purchased from a walking vendor carrying his wares in a woven basket, in Mexico City Tuesday. A new law takes effect Wednesday prohibiting the plastic bags that became ubiquitous over the last 30 years. Grocery stores plan to sell reusable bags, and street vendors will have to return to more traditional methods of wrapping food, such as paper cones.
Mexico City plastic bag ban to take residents back in time
For centuries, Mexico City residents brought warm tortillas home in reusable cloths or woven straw baskets, and toted others foods in conical rolls of paper, "ayate" mesh or net bags, or even strin...
Cigarettes are displayed on a store shelf in New York in 2017. With a new law enacted in December, anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. It also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine.
Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be pulled from market but vows to 'protect the industry'
President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, "We're going to protect our families, we're going to protect our children,...
A yellow box indicates where an artificial intelligence (AI) system found cancer hiding inside breast tissue, in an undated photo released by Northwestern University in Chicago Wednesday.
Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection
A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at predicting which women would develop breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing erro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Signage is seen at the entrance to a branch of Lloyd's bank in the City of London financial district in London in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , ,