An international media representative films outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

National

Japan to seek talks through diplomatic channels with Lebanon over fugitive Carlos Ghosn

Bloomberg

Japan is expected to speak with Lebanon through diplomatic channels about Carlos Ghosn fleeing Tokyo for the Middle East country, according to a senior Japanese government official.

The comment Wednesday will mark some of the earliest indications about how Tokyo plans to respond after the former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA snuck out of Japan, where he was awaiting trial.

The official, who asked not to be named, said the government is still unaware of various details including how Ghosn escaped Japan and his exact current whereabouts.

Lebanon, where Ghosn grew up and holds citizenship, doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan and it is not clear what angle the Japanese government will pursue in its diplomatic negotiations.

The former industry heavyweight also has French and Brazilian citizenship, though all his passports had been taken from him as a condition of his release on bail.

Ghosn, who faces charges of financial misconduct in Japan, has said he was fleeing Japan’s “rigged” justice system and plans to communicate his story with the public next week.

Since news of Ghosn’s escape broke some Japanese lawmakers, including ruling party member Masahisa Sato, have made comments on Twitter denouncing what they see as Ghosn’s scorn for Japanese law.

The Sankei newspaper quoted an unnamed top official at the prosecutor’s office as saying that Ghosn had made a mockery of Japan’s justice system.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, stands in Beirut on Tuesday. Ghosn, the fallen automotive titan facing trial for financial crimes, fled to Lebanon to escape what he called Japan's "rigged" justice system.
Theories such as a musical instrument box, a private jet and family connections abound in Ghosn e...
How did Carlos Ghosn do it? The former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, who was awaiting the first of two trials in Tokyo, somehow evaded almost round-the-clock manned and video s...
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is interviewed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Dec. 23.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike looks ahead to 2020 Games and end of her term
With a little over half a year to go until the start of the Summer Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says the host city is all set for the sporting extravaganza and is focusing on ensuring the games w...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (second from left), attend the New Year's reception along with Crown Prince Akishino and members of his family at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Wednesday .
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year's address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An international media representative films outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,