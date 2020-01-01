Asia Pacific / Science & Health

After failed attempt in 2019, India targets another mission to moon later this year

AFP-JIJI

KARNATAKA, INDIA – India plans to make a fresh attempt to land an unmanned mission on the moon this year after a failed bid last year, the head of the country’s space program said Wednesday.

Work is going “smoothly” on the Chandrayaan-3 mission to put a rover probe on the moon’s surface, Indian Space Research Organization Chairman K. Sivan told a press conference.

“We are targeting the launch for this year but it may spill over to next year,” Sivan said. Indian sources said authorities had set November as a provisional target for launch.

India is seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon’s surface and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.

The country’s Chandrayaan-2 module crash-landed on the moon’s surface in September.

Sivan said the new propulsion module, lander and surface rover will cost about $35 million, with a significantly higher outlay for the launch itself.

He added that India has chosen four candidate astronauts to take part in the country’s first manned mission into orbit, pledged to take place by mid-2022.

The four are to start training in Russia later this month. Up to three astronauts are to take part in the mission, which will be one of the landmark projects scheduled for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Indonesia says China's claims over South China Sea 'have no legal basis'
Indonesia said Wednesday it rejected China's claims over a disputed part of the South China Sea as "having no legal basis," after two days earlier protesting to Beijing over the presence of a Chine...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a session of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang in this photo released Wednesday.
North Korea's Kim warns of 'new strategic weapon' as nuclear freeze falters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country is no longer bound by its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, while also warning of ...
The sky glows red as devastating bush fires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria state, Australia, on Tuesday, The image was obtained from social media.
Australia scrambles military, emergency crews to reach thousands stranded by bush fires
A major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was underway in Australia on Wednesday after deadly bush fires ripped through popular tourist spots and rural a...

, , ,