The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, Tuesday in this photo obtained from social media. | JONTY SMITH FROM MELBOURNE / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Australia scrambles military to help evacuate wildfire devastated towns

by Edward Johnson

Bloomberg

SYDNEY – Military personnel are being scrambled to coastal towns hit by wildfires in southeast Australia where thousands of locals and holiday-makers remain stranded.

Helicopters and navy ships are being sent to the East Gippsland region of Victoria state, where some 4,000 people are cut off in the remote township of Mallacoota. Dozens of homes were destroyed when a bushfire swept through the community on Tuesday, forcing people to shelter on the beach or escape by boats.

Two people were killed by bushfires across the border in New South Wales state, taking the death toll since the fires broke out several weeks ago to 12. With five people unaccounted for, authorities fear that tally will rise.

The crisis has triggered an emotive debate about the impact of global warming in Australia, the world’s driest inhabited continent. It has also fueled criticism of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government, which strongly advocates for the nation’s massive coal export industry and rejects criticism it is not doing enough to curb emissions.

There appears no end in sight to the bushfire emergency, which is impacting all six states just weeks into a long, hot summer with much of the country gripped by drought.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An anti-government protester holds a banner while forming a human chain protest on New Year's Eve in Hong Kong Tuesday.
Police fire tear gas at protesters: Hong Kong rings in New Year's same way it rang out 2019
Hong Kong police fired tear gas a few minutes into 2020 as pro-democracy protesters took their movement into the New Year with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for January 1. ...
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi Tuesday.
India fetes New Year's Eve with protests over anti-Muslim citizenship law
Thousands of Indians ushered in the New Year by demonstrating against a citizenship law despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to dampen protests that have run for nearly three weeks. T...
Protesters take part in a human chain rally at the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Hong Kong protesters carry political demands into 2020
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their monthslong movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, Tuesday in this photo obtained from social media. | JONTY SMITH FROM MELBOURNE / VIA REUTERS People shelter aboard a boat in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, Tuesday. | INSTAGRAM @IDASHOPE4STROKE / VIA REUTERS Smoke from the Currowan Fire is pictured from St. George's Basin south of Nowra and looking toward Sussex Inlet and Lake Conjola, Australia, Tuesday. | JOHN WARDLE / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,