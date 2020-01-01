A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) flashes the victory sign as he stands next to a reception room of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during a fiery protest to condemn airstrikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi, in Baghdad Tuesday. | REUTERS

U.S. to send Marines to besieged Baghdad embassy as Trump blames Iran for attack, demands Iraq's protection

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for “orchestrating” an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible, as officials said more Marines were expected to be sent to the mission.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified,” Trump said on Twitter.

“To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don’t want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!” Trump wrote in another Twitter post.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a small number of additional Marines were expected to go to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

One official said they were expected to number in the dozens and would be there temporarily.

Another official said two Apache helicopters carried out a “show of force” over the embassy.

The U.S. State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the American ambassador and other staff had been evacuated from the embassy compound in the Iraqi capital.

Iraqi officials said the ambassador and other staff were evacuated from the embassy for their safety on Tuesday, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. airstrikes in Iraq.

On Monday, State Department officials said Washington had exhibited restraint and patience in the face of escalating provocations from Iran or Iranian-backed groups, but that it was time to re-establish deterrence against Iranian aggression.

“We had very much hoped that Iran would not miscalculate and confuse our restraint for weakness. But after so many attacks it was important for the president to direct our armed forces to respond in a way that the Iranian regime will understand,” Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told reporters.

A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) flashes the victory sign as he stands next to a reception room of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during a fiery protest to condemn airstrikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi, in Baghdad Tuesday. | REUTERS American soldiers are seen through a window inside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday as supporters and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network protest outside the compound over weekend airstrikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq. The U.S. State Department said personnel at the embassy are safe and there are no plans to evacuate. | AFP-JIJI Iraqi National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayadth (center) joins Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces as they enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the embassy compound after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area. | AP

