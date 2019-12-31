Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan, reports say

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, according to media reports.

The Financial Times and France’s Les Echos newspaper cited unnamed sources. There was no immediate confirmation from official sources.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The FT said Ghosn had arrived in his parents’ native Lebanon, according to a source close to the Nissan-Renault chairman’s family and a professional associate.

Ghosn, once celebrated for his turnround of the ailing car companies, has suffered one of the decade’s most dramatic corporate falls from grace, arrested in Japan in November 2018 under four charges of financial misconduct. He has denied all charges.

The FT said he landed at an airport in Beirut late Sunday, according to an associate of Ghosn. Local media reported that he arrived in a private jet.

It is unclear whether the former carmaker’s chairman has escaped house arrest in Japan or whether a deal has been struck for his release. Japanese and Lebanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Nissan sacked Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn’s lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

After his arrest, Ghosn spent a long period in detention, but more recently was allowed out, subject to stringent bail conditions, which required him to stay in Japan.