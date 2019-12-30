World

Bank of England chief calls for faster action on climate change

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Bank of England head Mark Carney, soon to become U.N. special envoy on climate action and finance, is urging companies to move faster on helping to cut carbon emissions.

In an interview Monday on the BBC “Today” radio program guest-edited by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, Carney said the world of business needs to step up action, including on the disclosure of climate risk from their operations.

“A question for every company, every financial institution is: What’s your plan? We now have $120 trillion of balance sheets of banks and asset managers wanting this type of disclosure.”

But he stated that such action is “not moving fast enough.”

Asked whether pension funds should divest from fossil fuels even if the returns are currently attractive, Carney said:

“Well, that hasn’t been the case, but they could make that argument. They need to make the argument, to be clear about why is that going to be the case if a substantial proportion of those assets are going to be worthless.”

Carney noted that “up to 80 percent of coal assets will be stranded (and) up to half of developed oil reserves” if current climate targets are to be met.

Shell’s gas and new energies director, Maarten Wetselaar, acknowledged the need for “urgent action” on climate change by companies.

But he said regulators and customers need to play their part, too.

“We see this very much as a transition where we need to replace the consumption of fossil fuels with a consumption of low-carbon products and as that consumption goes down then obviously the production of it will go down as well,” Wetselaar said.

One of Carney’s last tasks as Bank of England governor before he steps down early next year has been to put in place systems that would eventually lead to British banks being stress-tested for risks posed by climate change.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw nations commit to limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels as a way of curbing the worst impacts of global warming.

A safer cap of 1.5 degrees was included as a goal for nations to work toward.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of U.S. President Donald Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2017.
Christianity Today's split with Trump highlights deeper issue in white evangelical America
After evangelical publication Christianity Today published a blistering editorial on what it called U.S. President Donald Trump's "grossly immoral character," some church leaders and the preside...
The Mars 2020 Rover is seen in the spacecraft assembly area clean room Friday during a media tour at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The Mars 2020 rover, which will take off in a few months to the Red Planet, will not only search for possible traces of past life, it will also serve as a "precursor to a human mission to Mars," NASA scientists said when presenting the spacecraft to the press.
NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions
A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agency's mission to send humans into deep...
An onlooker stands outside a rabbi's residence in Monsey, New York, Sunday following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration.
Suspect caught after five people are wounded during New York Hannukah party stabbing rampage
A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, an ambush the governor said Sunday wa...

, ,