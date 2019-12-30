Australian cities canceling firework displays as fire danger worsens

New Year’s Eve fireworks in Australia’s capital and other cities have been canceled as the bush fire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building for Sydney’s iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped.

Temperatures on Tuesday were set to hit 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in Canberra and 33 C (91 F) in Sydney, Australia’s largest city. Thick smoke that has shrouded the city’s iconic landmarks in recent months was also expected Tuesday.

“Hot air is coming out of the center of Australia, it’s particularly dry and then unfortunately conditions are expected to worsen in New South Wales as we head into Tuesday,” Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Wildfires worsened by the southern hemisphere’s summertime heat have killed nine people and razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months, with New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, bearing the brunt.

Of the 97 fires burning across New South Wales on Monday, 43 were not yet contained. Total fire bans were imposed in Sydney and other places.

The City of Sydney Council has approved Tuesday’s fireworks show, although fire authorities warned it could be canceled if catastrophic wildfire conditions are declared.

The popular celebrations are expected to attract 1 million people to Sydney Harbour’s famous foreshore and generate 130 million Australian dollars ($91 million) for the New South Wales economy. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched last year’s display on television.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday said the fireworks should go ahead to show the world Australia’s resiliency.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the spectacle should be called off. “The risk is too high and we must respect our exhausted volunteers,” he wrote on social media.

The western suburb of Parramatta decided to forego a fireworks display. “Council was not granted an exemption to proceed with its fireworks display, due to the total fire ban in place and a range of associated risks,” Mayor Bob Dwyer said on Monday.

In Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria, out-of-control wildfires were forcing thousands of residents and holidaymakers to evacuate. Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, peaked at 41 C (106 F) on Monday, with areas southwest of the city reaching 44 C (111 F).

Lightning started 16 fires in Victoria overnight. Cooler temperatures were expected to sweep into the state late Monday, but windy conditions and thunderstorms heightened the risk of wildfires spreading.

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said fires had generated their own thunderstorms, creating “unpredictable and dangerous” conditions.

He said there had been no confirmed loss of properties in the region.

Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the worst could be ahead. “This is not yet over. We’re really only halfway through what is ahead of us here,” she said.

In the national capital, Canberra, fireworks were canceled and event organizers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be canceled.

“It is a sensible decision for us not to proceed with the fireworks,” the capital territory’s Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.