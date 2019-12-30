This picture taken Saturday and released Sunday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (top, left) attending the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. | KCNA VIA KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

North Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defense industry at key party meeting

Reuters

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed foreign affairs, armaments and the defense industry at a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a yearend deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearization talks.

Kim emphasized the need to take “positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation,” KCNA said, adding the meeting was still underway.

