World / Crime & Legal

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at church near Fort Worth

AP

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS – Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement and the other died en route to the hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Trusty said she has been told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. White Settlement police have not responded to an AP request for comment.

White Settlement is about 8 miles (12 km) west of Fort Worth.

