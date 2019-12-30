Iraqi security forces are seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq, Sunday. | REUTERS

World

Iraq bolsters security around western air base hosting U.S. forces after attacks linked to Iran

AP

AL-ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ – An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks.

Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud told The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq, including one earlier this month in which five rockets landed inside Ain al-Asad.

A U.S. defense contractor was killed Friday in a rocket attack at a different Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk where U.S. service members are based. Several American and Iraqi troops were also wounded.

U.S. officials said the attack involved as many as 30 rockets. U.S. officials have for the most part blamed Iran-backed fighters for these attacks.

Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by anti-government protests that have left more than 450 people dead. The vast majority of those who died were demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Sunday the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the Islamic State group in five different areas in the country.

The eighth phase of the operation, code named “Will of Victory,” would cover areas in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and al-Jazeera provinces.

The paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias are also participating in the operations, with air cover from the Iraqi air force and the Coalition air force, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Iraq declared victory over IS two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraqi Shiite fighters from the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah brigades march during a military parade marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) International Day in Baghdad in May. The U.S .bombed the headquarters of the group in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said, after a series of attacks in Iraq against American interests.
U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria target Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia group after American contr...
The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi militar...
Image Not Available
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at church near Fort Worth
Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said. MedStar Mobile Healthcare spoke...
Bigelow Laboratory Research Associate Brittney Honisch measures a piece of sugar kelp before harvest in Casco Bay, Maine, in 2016. A group of scientists with Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and farmers in northern New England are working on a plan to feed seaweed to cows to gauge whether it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
Slippery salvation: Could seaweed as cow feed help climate and squelch the methane belch?
Coastal Maine has a lot of seaweed , and a fair number of cows. A group of scientists and farmers think that pairing the two could help unlock a way to cope with a warming world. The researchers...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iraqi security forces are seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq, Sunday. | REUTERS Iraqi security forces are seen in a helicopter during military operations to search for Islamic State militants in Anbar province, Iraq, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,