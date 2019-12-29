A modified Tesla Model X in The Boring Co.'s test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, on Dec. 18, 2018. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Elon Musk sees people-moving Las Vegas tunnel opening in 2020

AFP-JIJI

SAN FRANCISCO – A tunnel in Las Vegas meant to showcase a traffic-busting alternative for overcrowded cities should be completed next year, innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The people-moving tunnel is being built by The Boring Co., one of several future-oriented enterprises founded by Musk, along with the Tesla electric-car company and SpaceX, which develops launch vehicles.

The 48-year-old billionaire tweeted late Friday that “Boring Co. is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas, going from Convention Center to Strip.”

In a second tweet he said it would be “hopefully fully operational in 2020.”

The Las Vegas convention center is a sprawling complex being further enlarged — the 0.8-mile (1.3-km) tunnel would facilitate travel within the center and to the city’s famous Strip, where many of its major hotels and casinos are located.

Las Vegas officials selected The Boring Co. in March to design, build and manage twin tunnels capable of transporting passengers in small, autonomous vehicles, each holding eight to 16 passengers.

The South Africa-born Musk, who is known for original and sometimes fanciful thinking, has long advocated a futuristic underground train system, called the Hyperloop, that would allow passenger capsules on Tesla-built chassis to move through low-pressure tubes at high speeds.

He aspires eventually to build such a system linking Washington and New York along the busy U.S. Northeast corridor; he has also proposed projects for Chicago and Los Angeles.

Musk’s company last year showed reporters a new test tunnel in California, but Las Vegas is Boring’s first paying customer.

The cost of the tunnel, originally estimated to be as low as $35 million, has since risen to $52.5 million, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Musk hopes Boring’s people-moving technology will help revolutionize urban transit in an ever more crowded world.

He says the idea came to him as he sat in growing frustration in his car, stuck in a traffic jam between his pricey villa in Bel Air, California, and the SpaceX offices in Hawthorne, south of Los Angeles.

He envisions thousands of autonomous electric vehicles eventually moving millions of people underground at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 kph) — far higher than the moderate 35 mph speeds planned for the short Las Vegas link.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Even after a $9 billion divorce settlement, Amazon's Jeff Bezos is ending the year as the world's richest person.
World's richest gain $1.2 trillion in 2019 as Jeff Bezos retains crown
The leveraging of a giant social-media presence, a catchy tune about a family of sharks and a burgeoning collection of junkyards are just a few of the curious ways that helped make 2019 a fertile y...
Image Not Available
Protesters shut down Iraq's Nassiriya oil field
Protesters broke into Iraq's southern Nassiriya oil field on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline until further notice, a security...
Image Not Available
U.N. greenlights Russia's cybercrime convention resolution, alarming rights advocates
The United Nations on Friday approved a Russian-led resolution that aims to create a new convention on cybercrime, alarming rights groups and Western powers that fear it is an attempt to restric...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A modified Tesla Model X in The Boring Co.'s test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, on Dec. 18, 2018. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,