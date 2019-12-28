A Dec. 8 rally for Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu in New Taipei City | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

China woos Taiwan ahead of January election

Reuters

BEIJING – In another attempt by Beijing to show goodwill to the Chinese-claimed island ahead of elections there on Jan. 11, China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday revised a law to simplify investment procedures for Taiwan companies.

China, with its 1.3 billion people, is Taiwan’s favorite investment destination. Taiwanese companies have invested more than $100 billion there since China began landmark economic reforms in the late 1970s, drawn by a common culture and low costs.

China has extended what it views as olive branches to Taiwan in the run-up to the election, including opening further sectors to Taiwanese investors, with the ultimate goal of enticing the island to accept Beijing’s control.

Taiwan’s government has warned against falling for China’s inducements and has called on China instead to grant its own people democracy and freedom of speech. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

The revised law removes several layers of bureaucracy to simplify procedures for investment from Taiwan, with the aim of encouraging more of it.

Chinese Commerce Ministry official Jiang Chenghua told reporters the central government “paid great attention” to protecting and encouraging Taiwan investment and it has support from the highest levels, including President Xi Jinping.

“Although the revised clauses are not many, they are of great significance and are conducive to optimizing the investment environment for Taiwan compatriots in the mainland and to further expand economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between the two sides,” Jiang added.

The revision is designed to dovetail with a new foreign investor law that will come into force on Jan. 1. Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said earlier in the week that he wanted “our Taiwan compatriots to share the benefit of this great change.”

Taiwan says China has been stepping up its efforts to sway electors and is planning an anti-infiltration law to counter Chinese influence efforts, which could pass in the coming week.

Next month’s elections pit President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party against Han Kuo-yu of the main opposition Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China.

China is Taiwan’s top trading partner, with trade totalling $226 billion in 2018. Taiwan runs a large trade surplus with China.

Taiwan has been trying to wean itself off its reliance on China and to encourage Taiwan companies to come back home or to shift their investments to other parts of the world, notably Southeast Asia.

Taiwan’s economy has benefited from its firms moving manufacturing back to the island to escape higher tariffs from the China-U.S. trade war, though the dispute has also caused some disruption for Taiwan’s economy.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The Long March 5 rocket is transported to the launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's Hainan province on Dec. 21.
China launches powerful rocket
China on Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a major step forward for its planned 2020 mission to Mars. The heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a Shijian 20 test sate...
Students mark the 28th anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il's assumption of military command and the 102nd anniversary of the birth of anti-Japanese revolutionary icon Kim Jong Suk in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Despite announcement, North Korea fails to deliver Christmas 'gift' to U.S.
Christmas has passed without any "gift" from North Korea, despite intensifying concern that it would launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on the most widely celebrated holiday in the United...
Myanmar Muslims hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside City Hall in Yangon on Dec. 10.
U.N. condemns Myanmar's abuses against Rohingya
The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Friday strongly condemning human rights abuses against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rape an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Dec. 8 rally for Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu in New Taipei City | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,