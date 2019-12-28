Business

Ex-USTR official Wendy Cutler calls on Japan to lead WTO reform

JIJI

WASHINGTON – Wendy Cutler, who served as the acting deputy U.S. trade representative under President Barack Obama, called on Japan to lead the reform of the World Trade Organization in a recent interview.

Cutler, currently vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the United States under President Donald Trump is “no longer leading” on many issues, including WTO reform.

“Countries like Japan should be playing a much more active role in the WTO, and lead reform efforts,” she said.

Japan took the reins of the former Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and also led a successful Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June, Cutler noted.

The 11-nation TPP was concluded after Trump pulled the United States out of the previous deal soon after his inauguration in January 2017.

“I would hope in the coming year that Japan could play a larger role on the WTO front and try and bring countries together, including the United States, on a series of reform issues both substantive and more institutional,” she said.

On the U.S.-China trade negotiations, Cutler said it was “hard for me to see” phase two of the talks concluding anytime soon, after the world’s two largest economies recently reached a deal on phase one, leaving thorny issues including Chinese subsidies and state-run enterprises to future talks.

Looking to 2020, Cutler said she was “most worried about what will happen” with the relationship between the United States and the European Union.

“It is quite possible that the (Trump) administration may threaten tariffs against the EU in the auto area,” she said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hideyuki Sakamoto
Nissan picks new director candidate after sudden resignation by No. 3 executive
Nissan Motor Co. said Friday its nomination committee has picked Hideyuki Sakamoto, an executive vice president, as a candidate for director after accepting the resignation of its No. 3 executiv...
Tadashi Yanai, chairman and chief executive officer of Fast Retailing Co., speaks at the 21st Nikkei Global Management Forum in Tokyo in October.
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai, one of the few directors to stand up to Masayoshi Son, exits SoftBa...
Fast Retailing Co. Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Yanai is leaving SoftBank Group Corp.'s board after more than 18 years as one of the few directors with the heft to challenge Masayoshi Son.
Image Not Available
Nikkei loses ground on ex-dividend impact and profit-taking
The benchmark Nikkei average lost ground Friday, failing to absorb the ex-dividend impact and profit-taking pressure. The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchang...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wendy Cutler | KYODO

, , , , ,