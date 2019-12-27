Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport on Friday. | EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN / VIA AP

World

Plane carrying 98 people crashes and kills at least 14 in Kazakhstan

AP

MOSCOW – A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 35 others survived with injuries, 22 of them in critical condition.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital, formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Saar
Embattled Israeli leader Netanyahu wins landslide in primary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scored a landslide victory in a primary race for leadership of the ruling Likud party, giving the embattled leader an important boost ahead of the coun...
Photos, articles and letters are laid out on display before a ceremony honoring Tessa Majors on Saturday at St. Anne's Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Relatives and friends of the 18-year-old Barnard student who was killed in New York City on Dec. 11 will come together in her hometown to honor and remember her life.
NYC police track down teen suspected in slaying of Barnard freshman, release him to custody of la...
A 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman was released from police custody on Thursday, mere hours after New York City police said he had been located following a t...
Michel Bugueno, 53, is seen next to the remains of his fire-destroyed house following wildfires during an in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday.
Valparaiso wildfires that left dozens homeless were intentionally set: Chilean authorities
Chilean authorities said Thursday that forest fires in the tourist port city of Valparaiso, which left dozens of families homeless at Christmas, were started deliberately. No one died in the bla...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport on Friday. | EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN / VIA AP

,