Japan Post units ordered to halt insurance sales for three months

The Financial Services Agency, Japan’s financial watchdog, Friday ordered two subsidiaries of the former state-owned postal services group to suspend new sales of insurance products for three months over improper sales that left thousands of people disadvantaged, a source close to the matter said.

The FSA issued the penalties to the two units of Japan Post Holdings Co., which was privatized in 2007 and owned 57 percent by the government, after concluding a three-month investigation in mid-December.

To take management responsibility, Masatsugu Nagato, CEO of Japan Post Holdings, and Mitsuhiko Uehira and Kunio Yokoyama, presidents of the units Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co., respectively, are expected to resign later in the day. Hiroya Masuda, a former minister of internal affairs and communications, will replace Nagato as president of Japan Post Holdings Co., effective early next year, a source familiar with the plan said Thursday.

An internal probe by Japan Post uncovered 12,836 suspected breaches of law or in-house rules as of Dec. 15, with 670 of those cases confirmed.

The misconduct involved salespeople encouraging to customers to sign contracts even though they were disadvantageous to them, leaving some temporarily uninsured or charged double for old and new contracts.

The probe found more than 70 percent of the customers subjected to improper sales were aged 60 or above. It also showed the salespeople were motivated to sell the products improperly to achieve sales quotas and earn additional bonuses or to “prevent causing worry to their bosses.”