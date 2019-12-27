A South Korean soldier watches the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him "a nice present" such as a "beautiful vase" for Christmas rather than a missile launch. | AP

National

Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly issues North Korea missile alert, quickly retracts it

by Gearoid Reidy

Bloomberg

Amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S., Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK, issued an alert saying the Asian nation had launched a missile — only to retract it in error minutes later.

The alert, which NHK says was a mistaken issuance of a practice text, warned that a North Korean missile had fallen 2,000 km east of Hokkaido — a course that, had it been real, would have taken it over Japanese territory similar to North Korea’s greatest provocations in the summer of 2017.

The mistaken alert used language similar to the September 2017 launch of an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Japan in a test demonstrating North Korea’s ability to hit U.S. forces on Guam.

The incident is at least the second time in as many years that NHK has issued a false alert on North Korea, following a similar incident in January 2018. The latest alert comes as geopolitical watchers are on edge for a possible intercontinental ballistic missile launch, with North Korea suggesting it would use the end-of-year holiday season to deliver a “Christmas gift” to the U.S. after demanding Washington make additional concessions as part of long-stalled nuclear talks.

