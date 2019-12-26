Damage from Typhoon Phanfone outside Kalibo International Airport in Kalibo, the capital of the Philippines' Aklan province | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

AFP-JIJI

MANILA – A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday.

Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometers an hour (120 mph), tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.

With the internet and mobile phone networks still cut off in some badly damaged areas, a full assessment of Phanfone’s damage was not immediately possible on Thursday morning.

But at least 16 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed in villages and towns in Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.

Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations that are famed for their white-sand beaches and popular with foreign tourists.

The airport at Kalibo, which services Boracay, was badly damaged, according to a Korean tourist who was stranded there and provided images to AFP.

“Roads remain blocked, but some efforts have been made to clear away the damage. It’s pretty bad,” Jung Byung Joon said via Instagram.

“Everything within 100 meters of the airport looks broken. There are a lot of frustrated people at the airport as flights have been canceled.

“Taxis are still running but it’s windy and still raining so no one wants to leave the airport, including me.”

Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country’s deadliest storm on record, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

“It’s like the younger sibling of Haiyan,” said Cindy Ferrer, an information officer for the Western Visayas region’s disaster office. “It’s less destructive, but it followed a similar path.”

Tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, ruining many Christmas celebrations.

Many others were not able to return to their families, with ferries and plane services suspended.

Among those killed by Phanfone was a police officer who was electrocuted by a toppled electric pole while out on patrol.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of about 20 major storms a year.

Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

