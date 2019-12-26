U.S. and South Korean special forces personnel take part in a military exercise at Kunsan Air Base south of Seoul on Nov. 14. | VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

U.S. drops demand for fivefold hike in South Korea troop-funding bill, report says

Bloomberg

SEOUL – Days before a troop-funding deal was set to expire, the U.S. has dropped its demand that South Korea pay five times more to host its military personnel after receiving assurances Seoul would purchase more American weapons, a newspaper report said.

The Trump administration also likely eased up after South Korea indicated it would step up its presence in the Strait of Hormuz, helping U.S. efforts to protect oil flows in the region, South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Thursday, citing an unidentified diplomatic source. The increase now may be 10 to 20 percent above the current level of nearly $1 billion, it said.

South Korea’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the report.

Last month, U.S. negotiators walked out of a meeting on troop funding in Seoul after South Korea balked at the fivefold increase seen as exorbitant by many in the country. The breakdown at that time raised questions about one of the U.S.’s closest military alliances and a key piece of the Pentagon’s strategy for countering North Korea and a rising China. The two sides resumed talks in December.

Even though the deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, technically expires at the end of this year, both sides are likely to agree to some sort of temporary extension as they negotiate, allowing for the continued operations of the about 28,500 U.S. military personnel positioned on the peninsula.

RELATED STORIES

The talks with South Korea could affect other countries that host U.S. troops, as the Trump administration is seeking funding increases from other American allies.

Trump, arguing that South Korea is rich and should pay more for U.S. protection, has demanded Seoul contribute about $5 billion for hosting U.S. troops. The price tag originated with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter, and administration officials justify it by saying it reflects the costs South Korea would incur if it takes operational control of combined U.S.-South Korean forces in the case of a conflict.

The request for more money hasn’t sat well in South Korea, where many in President Moon Jae-in’s progressive camp and opposition conservatives have come out against the demands. Moon, facing a sagging support rate, may not want to make any major concessions that further dent his popularity ahead of an election for parliament next year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An aerial scene shows firefighters spraying water on rising smoke in Birdwood, South Australia, Wednesday. South Australia state, which last week had dozens of homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, is bracing for a return of extreme temperatures, with Adelaide, the state capital, expected to reach 41 Celsius on Saturday
Utah firefighters in Australia assisting in brush blaze battle
Utah firefighters are among the U.S. federal and state personnel who have traveled to Australia to help stop brush fires that have prompted a national emergency, officials said. Five federal age...
Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong is seen at Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island, China, in this satellite image taken Nov. 19 and released Tuesday by Maxar Technologies.
Iran to hold four-day navy drill with Russia and China in north Indian Ocean
Iran's armed forces will hold a joint four-day naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, a spokesman said Wednesday. The drill, which is to start on Saturday...
A girl wearing a Santa Claus hat holds a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Wednesday.
Students, artists and writers join protests in India over new citizenship law
More than a thousand students, artists and writers protested in India's capital and northeastern Assam state on Wednesday against a new citizenship law introduced by the Hindu nationalist-led gover...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. and South Korean special forces personnel take part in a military exercise at Kunsan Air Base south of Seoul on Nov. 14. | VIA REUTERS

, , , ,