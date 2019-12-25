National / Crime & Legal

Ex-top bureaucrat appeals sentence for killing son

Kyodo

The defense team of a former top bureaucrat appealed Wednesday a court ruling last week that sentenced him to six years in prison for murdering his socially reclusive son.

The appeal was filed with the Tokyo High Court five days after Hideaki Kumazawa, the 76-year-old former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, was released on ¥5 million ($46,000) bail.

The Dec. 17 ruling by the Tokyo District Court found the defendant repeatedly stabbed his 44-year-old son Eiichiro in the neck and chest on June 1 at their home in Tokyo, causing death from massive blood loss.

The defense had sought a suspended sentence. It claimed Kumazawa had long supported his eldest son, who had a developmental disorder, and that Eiichiro’s violent temper at home was the catalyst for the murder. Prosecutors had sought an eight-year term.

While acknowledging some of the defense’s claim, the court determined Kumazawa had a “strong intention to kill,” as there were more than 30 wounds found on his son’s body.

The case has drawn considerable public attention due to the large number of social recluses, known as hikikomori, aged 40 to 64 in Japan, with the government putting the figure at around 613,000 across the country.

The high court, in a rare decision, granted bail to the defendant even though he was sentenced to jail for the murder. It is believed the court took into account Kumazawa’s age and his guilty plea.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Japanese professors issue appeal for Chinese colleague missing in China
A group of Japanese researchers have issued an emergency appeal for a prominent Chinese scholar at Hokkaido University of Education, who they say has not been heard from since he left for China ...
Construction work is underway in the Henoko coastal district in the Okinawa city of Nago where the replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station will be located.
Work to relocate Futenma base seen costing nearly triple initial estimate
Building the replacement facility for the relocation of a key U.S. military base in Okinawa is now expected to cost ¥930 billion, far exceeding its initial ¥350 billion estimate, the D...
Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu meets then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in August 1955 in Washington.
Japan discussed collective self-defense with U.S. in 1955
Then Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu told then U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1955 that Japan could send its Self-Defense Forces overseas to protect the U.S. territory...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former top bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa is released from Tokyo Detention House on Dec. 20. after he was found guilty of murdering his socially reclusive son in Tokyo earlier this year. | KYODO

, , ,