Construction work is underway in the Henoko coastal district in the Okinawa city of Nago where the replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station will be located. | KYODO

Work to relocate Futenma base seen costing nearly triple initial estimate

Building the replacement facility for the relocation of a key U.S. military base in Okinawa is now expected to cost ¥930 billion, far exceeding its initial ¥350 billion estimate, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry has also estimated the landfill work will take nine years and three months, nearly twice as long as originally expected.

That means the return of the land occupied by U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma Air Station in the city of Ginowan is likely to be delayed until some point in the 2030s, the ministry said.

The new estimate was presented at a meeting of experts on Wednesday.

In 2013, Japan and the United States agreed on the return of the Futenma site as early as fiscal 2022 on condition that the air base was relocated to the Henoko coastal district in the Okinawan city of Nago.

The delay is expected to cause a strong public backlash Okinawa.

In December last year, the ministry began soil placement work off Henoko. However, it later found some of the ground in the area to be too soft.

The ministry now wants to install 71,000 support piles to bolster the weak ground. It plans to file an application to change its construction plan with the Okinawa Prefectural Government in the new year.

But Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who is opposed to the relocation plan, is unlikely to approve the change.

The central government maintains that building the replacement facility in Henoko is the only way the Futenma site can be returned to the prefecture.

