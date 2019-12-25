Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar moves tightly around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.31-40, against ¥109.39-39 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1082-1086, almost unchanged from $1.1085-1085, and at ¥121.21-22, against ¥121.23-24.

Amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, the dollar fluctuated around ¥109.40, before easing slightly to around ¥109.30 in late trading.

“Market participants were wary of moves by North Korea,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

The official said that while market players sees North Korea’s threat to give the United States a “Christmas gift” as just an empty threat, they were reluctant to tilt their positions either way.

An official at a major Japanese bank said that the dollar-yen rate may start to move again after Christmas as European and U.S. participants’ mindset will be focused on the new year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Tokyo Stock Exchange needs to be consolidated into three markets from the current four, according to a reorganization proposal announced Wednesday by the Financial Services Agency.
Financial Services Agency calls for streamlining of Tokyo Stock Exchange
The Financial Services Agency on Wednesday called for cutting the number of markets at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to three from the current four to streamline its structure and attract more invest...
Jun Seki
Top Nissan executive heads to electric-motor firm Nidec, creating new distraction for scandal-hit...
Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday its third-highest-ranked executive is leaving the company, in an abrupt move that deals yet another blow to the scandal-plagued Japanese carmaker. Nissan s...
Masatsugu Nagato, president and chief executive officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., reacts during a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 18.
Three Japan Post Group leaders expected to resign over insurance sales scandal
Japan Post Holdings Co. President Masatsugu Nagato and two other group leaders are expected to resign over Japan Post Insurance Co.'s irregular insurance product sales, it was learned Wednesday....

,