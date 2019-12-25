National

City in Chiba Prefecture approves provisional Osprey deployment

JIJI

Kisarazu Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe voiced approval Wednesday for the proposed provisional deployment of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft to the Chiba Prefecture city.

During a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Defense Minister Taro Kono told Watanabe that his ministry will try to limit the Osprey deployment to five years.

In reply, the mayor said that the city will “cooperate” with the deployment.

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy 17 Ospreys to Saga Airport in Saga Prefecture. But the plan has faced opposition from a local fishery cooperative.

“We’ll move the Ospreys to Saga eventually,” Kono said, adding that Kisarazu is “a temporary place” to host the aircraft.

How long the Ospreys will be deployed there has been a major source of concern for the city.

As conditions for accepting the temporary Osprey deployment, Watanabe asked Kono to take thorough measures to ensure safe aircraft operations, establish a relevant committee comprising the parties concerned, including the ministry and the Kisarazu Municipal Government, and report progress in the work to prepare facilities needed to accept the Ospreys at Saga Airport.

Kono promised to respond to the requests in writing.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tsukasa Akimoto
LDP lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto arrested for alleged receipt of bribe from Chinese gambling firm
A ruling party lawmaker who has been a proponent of casino resorts in Japan was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of receiving ¥3.7 million in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator. ...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (second from right) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (second from left) hold talks in Chengdu in China's Sichuan province on Tuesday.
Abe-Moon talks and Seoul's donation plan could lead to improved ties, observers say
For Japan and South Korea, the resumption of top-level dialogue in and of itself is a major step forward. Meeting for their first official talks in about 15 months, Prime Minister Shinzo ...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.
China shows off diplomatic muscle at trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea
China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbors South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with America's two key Asian allies ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kisarazu Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe on Wednesday voiced approval for the proposed provisional deployment of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft to the city. | KYODO

, , , , ,