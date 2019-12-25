Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto arrested over alleged bribe-taking

Tokyo prosecutors arrested a ruling party lawmaker Wednesday on suspicion of receiving several million yen in a bribe from a Chinese gambling operator.

The arrest of Tsukasa Akimoto, a 48-year-old member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, as well as several people suspected of bribing him, may affect the course of the government’s policy to allow casinos in Japan as part of efforts to boost the economy. The most recent time a lawmaker was arrested in relation to bribery allegations was in 2010.

The case is just the latest in a spate of money and gift-giving scandals that have hit the Abe administration, costing two Cabinet ministers their jobs.

Akimoto, known as a vocal supporter of the introduction of casino resorts in Japan, denied any wrongdoing, saying Wednesday that the allegations were “groundless” and he is “not involved at all” in the alleged case.

As a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October last year, Akimoto was in charge of overseeing the government’s policy on introducing casinos as part of so-called integrated resorts, which will also include large hotel and conference facilities. He also served as a senior vice minister of the tourism ministry.

Last week, prosecutors searched two of Akimoto’s Tokyo offices over his ties to the Chinese casino and sports gambling operator, which is suspected of violating the foreign currency exchange law.

He has been questioned on a voluntary basis by the prosecutors, who also searched the homes of two of his former secretaries earlier this month over their ties to the Chinese company.

The company, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, runs online casinos and a sports betting business, among other ventures, and is suspected of bringing in several million yen in cash from overseas without declaring it.

The foreign exchange law bans any person from carrying more than ¥1 million ($9,100) in cash into Japan without informing customs authorities. Violators face a fine of up to ¥500,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of six months.

Japan has recently legalized casinos operated at integrated resorts in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists, thereby invigorating the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The government plans to choose up to three locations for the first resorts, which are expected to start operating in the mid-2020s.

The Chinese company was keen on being involved in a casino resort project promoted by the village of Rusutsu in Hokkaido. The firm reached out to Akimoto immediately after setting up a subsidiary in Tokyo in July 2017, according to sources.

In August that year, both Akimoto and a top executive of the company attended a symposium on integrated resorts held in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

In December, Akimoto visited the firm’s headquarters in Shenzhen and was taken on a trip to a casino in nearby Macau.

Akimoto was first elected to the House of Councilors in 2004, after serving as a secretary to a lawmaker. In 2012, he successfully ran for a seat in the House of Representatives.