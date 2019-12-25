People wear Christmas hats as they walk past a group of anti-government protesters on Christmas Eve at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong Tuesday. | REUTERS

Hong Kong clashes continue in shopping centers and streets

AP

HONG KONG – Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned Santa Claus hats, as the more than six-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a still indeterminate number of demonstrators.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

Sunday’s protests were focused on the city’s mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

