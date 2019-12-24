Russia releases five Japanese fishing boats seized off Hokkaido

Japanese fishing boats are seen at a port on Kunashiri Island, which is held by Russia but claimed by Japan, last Wednesday. | SAKHALIN INFO / VIA KYODO

Kyodo

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA – Russia on Tuesday released five Japanese fishing boats seized in waters off Hokkaido in mid-December, a lawyer for the vessels’ crews said.

The release came after a Russian court ordered crews of the boats to pay a fine for violating regulations on the size of the catch Japanese vessels can take from waters around four Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands.

The lawyer for the Japanese fishermen said all of the 24 crew members have no health problems. Their boats, which had been taken to Kunashiri Island, one of the four disputed islands, left Kunashiri for Nemuro, Hokkaido, Tuesday morning, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The seizure of the five boats, which were operating under a bilateral accord on fishing around the islands, occurred on Dec. 17, with Russian border authorities suspecting there were discrepancies between the size of the catch taken by the boats and figures recorded in their daily logs.

The Russian authorities said the following day they confirmed the amount of octopus caught by the boats exceeded the recorded figures by more than 6 tons.

