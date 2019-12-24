Business

'Nut rage' heiress Heather Cho criticizes her brother atop family biz

by Kyunghee Park

Bloomberg

SINGAPORE – The South Korean business dynasty that gained notoriety with the “nut-rage incident” is generating turbulence again.

Heather Cho, 45, the eldest daughter of the founding family’s late patriarch, voiced her discontent over how her brother has been running the Hanjin conglomerate, whose units include flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co.

Walter Cho, the 43-year-old chairman of Hanjin Group and holding company Hanjin Kal Corp., has been running the companies without adequately consulting the rest of the family, violating their father’s wishes, she said in an emailed statement made through her lawyers.

It’s the first time that any member of the founding family publicly voiced discontent over the management of Hanjin since the patriarch, Cho Yang-ho, died in April. In November, the siblings inherited their father’s stake in Hanjin Kal in accordance with the law.

“Hanjin Group is being managed in a way that goes against the previous chairman’s wishes,” Heather Cho said in the statement. “There haven’t been sufficient discussions about who to name as the head of the Hanjin Group. I will listen to various views of shareholders.”

Walter Cho wasn’t immediately reachable but the group issued a public apology for the family controversy.

Hanjin Kal, which owns shares in Korean Air and other Hanjin units, rose 20 percent in Seoul trading, the most since April. Korean Air advanced 4.7 percent and Jin Air, another Hanjin Kal holding, climbed 4.1 percent.

Walter Cho owns 6.52 percent of Hanjin Kal and the older sister has 6.49 percent, according to a November filing. Emily Cho, the youngest in the family, has 6.47 percent and their mother 5.31 percent.

Heather Cho gained global notoriety after she ordered a Korean Air plane to return to the gate after scolding a flight attendant for the way macadamia nuts were served in premium class. As a result of the December 2014 incident, she was convicted for usurping a pilot’s authority and spent five months in prison.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A worker looks at his mobile phone at the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2013. According to a New York Times report, ToTok, a chat app that quickly became popular in the United Arab Emirates for communicating with friends and family, is actually a spying tool used by the government to track its users.
Popular UAE chat app ToTok a government spy tool: report
A chat app that quickly became popular in the United Arab Emirates for communicating with friends and family is actually a spying tool used by the government to track its users, according to a news...
Russian President Vladimir Putin (second right) rides a train across a bridge linking Russia and the Crimean Peninsula in Taman, Russia, Monday. Putin on Monday inaugurated the railway bridge to Crimea, the longest in Europe, which is intended to facilitate links with Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Putin opens railway bridge to Crimea, Europe's longest span
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday inaugurated a massive railway bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Putin rode a commuter train for the opening of the 19-km (11...
This photo combo created Monday shows then-General Electoric Transportation President David Calhoun (left) in 2004 and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in October. Boeing on Monday replaced Muilenburg, saying a change was needed as it attempts to restore its reputation amid the protracted 737 Max crisis. Boeing named Calhoun as its new chief executive.
Boeing ousts Dennis Muilenburg, names David Calhoun as CEO amid Max crisis
Boeing on Monday replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, as it attempts to pivot from a protracted crisis surrounding the grounding of its top-selling 737 Max after two deadly cr...

, , , ,