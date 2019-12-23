Fujitsu will introduce a personnel system that offers preferential treatment to employees with advanced expertise in AI. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan's electronics makers breaking the bank to woo talented AI engineers

JIJI

Electronics makers are revising pay scales to attract competent engineers, including by throwing salaries of more than ¥10 million per year at recruits fresh out of college.

The shift is being spurred by intensifying global competition for top information technology engineers and the race to develop artificial intelligence.

NEC Corp. introduced a new personnel system in October that hiked base salaries and removed the cap on Japan’s semiannual bonuses. First-year employees can earn more than ¥10 million a year straight out of school if they wrote highly rated research papers while in university.

Fujitsu Ltd. will introduce a system by the end of the business year to March that gives preferential treatment to employees of any age who have advanced expertise mainly in AI, including salaries that pay several tens of millions of yen even to new graduates. It will also adopt a new mechanism to compensate employees purely on the basis of their work assignments and roles without regard to seniority, beginning with managers.

The reforms are being pushed by Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita, who took the helm in June. During his assignment in London for two years, Tokita strongly felt the need to adopt a merit-based pay system.

The reforms will “increase opportunities to recruit diverse human resources,” he said.

Among its rivals, Sony Corp. has raised basic annual pay to as high as ¥7.3 million, effective in July, for new employees with advanced skills in AI and other fields.

Competition for talented engineers is growing across the world.

American tech giants Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., collectively known as GAFA, are racing against Chinese and South Korean companies to “corral” top engineers with high pay.

While Japan’s companies are going overseas to directly recruit talen at top-notch universities, an industry official said the competition was rough.

“It’s tough to compete with GAFA and the others,” the official said.

Many Japanese firms have lifetime employment and seniority-based pay systems. Although they are shifting to systems that better reflect employees’ work assignments — a result of globalization and mobilization of manpower — the change remains incomplete.

As these reforms emerge, Japan’s leading electronics companies hope to attract excellent students from abroad by changing the image of Japan Inc. rewarding new hires with nothing but equal pay. But it is uncertain whether they can hire and retain talent merely by shifting to merit-based pay.

Though pay reform is indispensable to attracting people who can innovate, it may trigger a backlash from seniority-based hires. The success or failure of pay reform in the electronics industry will likely affect other sectors as well.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Attendees look at Xiaomi Inc.'s Mi MIX Alpha smartphone after a news conference in Tokyo earlier this month. Fidelity International's biggest equity fund in Japan is betting technology companies will help boost the nation's stock market in 2020.
Fidelity's top Japan fund bets on nation's 5G stocks in 2020
Fidelity International's biggest equity fund in Japan is betting technology companies will help boost the nation's stock market in 2020. The asset manager's Japan Growth Fund is up 29 percent th...
Florence Widdicombe, 6, poses with a Tesco Christmas card from the same pack as the one containing a message from a Chinese prisoner, in London on Sunday. The U.K.-based grocery chain has halted production at a factory in China after a British newspaper said it used forced labor to produce charity Christmas cards.
Tesco suspends Christmas card-maker in China over forced labor allegation
U.K. grocery giant Tesco PLC suspended its supply of Christmas cards from a Chinese factory and said it was investigating a newspaper report that prison labor was used in their production. All t...
Japanese real-estate operator Unizo Holdings Co. has found itself caught up in a rare battle among global investing behemoths.
Lone Star-Unizo workers' takeover offer raises bar in bidding war with Blackstone
Unizo Holdings Co.'s latest takeover offer is seen raising the bar for Blackstone Group Inc., which has been the most persistent in the bidding war for the Japanese real-estate operator. Unizo b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fujitsu will introduce a personnel system that offers preferential treatment to employees with advanced expertise in AI. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,