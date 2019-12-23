A person climbs over crashed cars at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia, Sunday. | IVAN LEVY / VIA AP

63-vehicle pileup in Virginia results in dozens of injuries

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA – A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg and for a time shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement.

The agency tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge when what was described as a chain-reaction wreck began.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.

Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders hadn’t arrived yet.

Sixty-three vehicles were involved in the crash, and 35 people were transported for treatment of injuries, Anaya said late Sunday morning. She said an unspecified number of those people had injuries considered critical. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

It took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic, according to updates from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

An investigation was ongoing, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Ivan Levy said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.

“She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Look, honey, it’s just metal,’ ” he said.

